Obituary: Robert W. Keeler II

Robert W. Keeler II known to friends and family as Bob, passed away peacefully at 91 years of age on April 23 at Cornerstone Hospice at Orlando Medical Center, Fl.

Bob was born in Wilton, Ct on September 20, 1926 to parents Raymond and Jeanne Keeler. He shared 71 years with his loving wife Glenna Chaloux Keeler.

He is survived by his three beloved children Michele Clifford (William) of Danbury and The Villages, Fl, Robert W Keeler III (Patricia) of Palm Bay, Fl and Bradley Keeler of Spokane, Wash. As as well as six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Bob graduated from Carson Long Military Institute where he was in the ROTC program. He served in the Army during WWII. He was a member of the American Legion Post 86 in Wilton, a past Master of the Arc Lodge No. 39 and a member of the Wilton Congregational Church.

He proudly served the Wilton community continuing a long tradition started by his Grandfather Robert W Keeler, who opened Keeler General Store in the late 1880s. In 1957 Bob took over the family business from his father who opened Keeler Hardware Store in 1936. Bob ran the store until 1983 when he retired and moved to Fl with his wife a few years later.

A memorial celebration of his life will take place at Wilton Congregational Church at 10 a.m. on October 13th. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation 601 Casa Bella The Villages, Fl 32162-3640.