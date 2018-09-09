Author McWiliams to speak Wednesday at Wilton Library

Author Robert McWilliams will discuss his book, The Kiss of Sweet Scottish Rain, on Wednesday, Sept. 12, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., at Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road. His talk was rescheduled from its original date of Sept. 6, due to a power outage at the library.

In The Kiss of Sweet Scottish Rain, McWilliams recounts his trek across Scotland from its most northwestern point to its border with England. His engaging narrative not only describes his adventures with the people, weather and landscape of Scotland, but also sheds a light on its history and culture to readers along for the walk.

Admission is free, books will be available for purchase and signing. Registration/information: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.