Wilton football team gives DiNunzio win in his first game

EJ DiNunzio is 1-0.

The first-year Wilton High football head coach got his first victory in his first game, as the Warriors defeated Brien McMahon, 9-0, in the season opener for both teams Friday night in Norwalk.

Defenses dominated the penalty-dotted contest, with neither offense able to find the end zone.

Following a 32-yard run by fullback Tyler Previtte, Wilton took a 3-0 lead in the second quarter on Max Colburn’s 27-yard field goal. The score stayed that way into the second half.

With 1:2o left in the third quarter, Wilton punter Chris Tienken pinned McMahon at its own 10-yard line. Kyle Jordan then sacked the McMahon quarterback, and teammate Drew Phillips pried the pigskin loose on the play. Wilton’s Tyler Previtte picked up the ball at the six-yard line and raced into the McMahon end zone.

McMahon blocked the extra point, leaving Wilton ahead 9-0 with 24 seconds left in the period.

The Wilton defense then completed its shutout in the final quarter, aided by an offense that used strong running by Kyle Phillips to take time off the clock.

Notes: McMahon had just one first down in the opening half. The Senators’ deepest drive of the game reached only the Wilton 48-yard line — that was the lone time McMahon crossed midfield with the ball.