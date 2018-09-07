Wilton real estate sales — Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 2018

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Aug. 31 through Sept. 6, 2018.

49 Little Fox Lane, Weston: Mitchell and Lois Fink, to Jeremy Stauber and Jessica Rodman, $3,498.70.

75 Olmstead Hill Road: John L. Jr. and Tracy B. Flannery, to Robert Louis Picistrelli, $1,175,000.

16 Arrowhead Road: Thomas G. Shrum and Mary F. Hamill, to David M. Misita, $575,000.

Vacant land, Cannon Road: LTWJ LLC, to Cannonwoods LLC, $750,000.

38 Fawn Ridge Road: Douglas Anderson, to Lauren F. LaFronz, $383,500.

90 Olmstead Hill Road: George and Georgia Davala, to Roger De Bree, $2,550,000.

8 Tall Trees Lane: Dean P. Betts, to Jill E. Bakken, $118,475.