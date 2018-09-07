Wilton school assessment scores improve

The Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium (SBAC) test scores for Connecticut schools were released Thursday, Sept. 6, and Wilton Public School District’s results were, once again, a mixed bag.

The SBAC is based on the Common Core State Standards and tests students’ proficiency in English language arts/literacy (ELA) and mathematics. The tests are scored on four levels:

Level 1: Does not meet the achievement level;

Level 2: Approaching the achievement level;

Level 3: Meets the achievement level;

Level 4: Exceeds the achievement level.

The recently released scores are those of third through eighth graders who took the SBAC in spring 2018.

In Wilton, Cider Mill had an average test participation rate of 96.7%, with 863 students taking the ELA portion and 864 students taking the math portion. There were 893 students in the school.

Middlebrook’s average test participation rate was 97.3%. There were 1,002 students enrolled with 976 taking the ELA portion and 974 taking the math portion.

Cider Mill

Cider Mill students performed as follows:

ELA/Literacy

Level 1: 6%

Level 2: 13.2%

Level 3: 28.4%

Level 4: 52.4%

Mathematics

Level 1: 6.8%

Level 2: 21.2%

Level 3: 31.5%

Level 4: 40.5%

This translates into 80.8% of Cider Mill test-takers meeting or exceeding the ELA/Literacy achievement level and 72% meeting or exceeding the math achievement level. This compares to 77.4% of students meeting or exceeding the ELA/Literacy achievement level the previous year and 73.1% meeting or exceeding the achievement level in math.

Middlebrook

Middlebrook students performed as follows:

ELA/Literacy

Level 1: 6.5%

Level 2: 13.4%

Level 3: 45.9%

Level 4: 34.2%

Mathematics

Level 1: 7.8%

Level 2: 17.7%

Level 3: 30.8%

Level 4: 43.7%

This translates into 80.1% of Middlebrook test-takers meeting or exceeding the ELA/Literacy achievement level and 74.5% meeting or exceeding the math achievement level. The previous year, 74.6% of students met or exceeded the ELA/Literacy achievement level and 65.6% met or exceeded the achievement level in math.

Statewide, 55.3% of students met or exceeded the achievement level in ELA/Literacy and 46.7% of students met or exceeded the achievement level in mathematics.

The 2017-18 SBAC scores are available at: http://edsight.ct.gov/SASPortal/main.do.