Obituary: John Edward Trojanowski, 90, of Wilton

John Edward Trojanowski, 90, of Wilton, CT, passed away on August 15, 2018.

John was born in Nanticoke, PA to parents John Stanley Trojanowski and Julia Matis Trojanowski on January 21, 1928.

John was a 60-year resident of Wilton, and predeceased by his wife of over 50 years Patricia Ann Trojanowski, neé Trembly, and he is survived by six children: Sue Kruger, John Trojanowski, Julie Ralph, David Trojanowski, Mark Trojanowski, and Mary Kok, as well as 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

John was a retired mechanic/foreman from the CT state highway department and the city of Norwalk.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on September 20, 2018, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 471 Mansfield Avenue in Darien, CT.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in John’s memory to The Salvation Army.