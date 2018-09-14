Wilton school district welcomes 20 new employees

The Wilton Public School District welcomed 20 new employees this school year — two at Miller-Driscoll, four at Cider Mill, four at Middlebrook, and nine at Wilton High School, as well as one district curriculum coordinator, Karen Brenneke.

Following the retirements of second grade teacher Carri Vickery and art teacher Karin Brooks at the end of last school year, the Miller-Driscoll community gained two new members — kindergarten teacher Jenna DiRocco and art teacher Megan Putnick.

Cider Mill’s four new employees are third grade teacher Laura Rabau, art teacher Shabiroon Vereen, psychologist Adriana Diaz, and science resource worker Elisse LoPresti.

Joining the Middlebrook community this fall are social studies teacher Amanda Avery, world language teacher Flavia Saravalli, math interventionist Hillary Singer, and music teacher Troy Williams. Williams succeeds recently retired, long-time music educator John Rhodes as Middlebrook’s band director. Like Rhodes, Williams will also work at Wilton High School.

The following nine new educators join the Wilton High School community this year:

Business teachers Michael Adam and Caitlin Schmidt.

Math teacher Emily Fodor.

Math interventionist Amy Duro.

Special education teachers Justin Scott and Emily Rippel.

Social studies teacher Ellen Ruberry.

Science teacher Justin Thomas.

Family and consumer science teacher Rebecca Townsend.

Maria Naeem will not only teach social studies at Wilton High School this year, but video production as well, following the retirement of Kenneth Boehm at the end of last school year.