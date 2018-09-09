The Game of the Goose is a historical board game that is not so different from newer games. Popular during colonial times, children 6 to 12 may learn all about it on Saturday, Sept. 22, from 11 to 12:30, at Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

The game uses a custom board depicting a circular track divided into 63 spaces. Two or more people roll dice and move markers along the track in a race to the finish. If they hit a space illustrated with a goose, they move the same number of spaces again. Landing on illustrations, such as a bridge, maze or well, sends a player backwards to a certain space.

During the workshop, children will make their own board. They will also help make their own snack.

The cost to attend is $10 per child for society members, $25 per family; $15 per child for non-members, $35 per family. Register: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.