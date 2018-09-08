Annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony is Tuesday

The annual remembrance ceremony to honor the Wilton residents and all emergency responders who were killed in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, will take place Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. at fire headquarters, 236 Danbury Road.

The event is presented by Wilton Firefighters Local 2233 and the Wilton Fire Department. Wilton firefighters, police officers, EMS responders, family members and friends of those lost on that day will gather to pay tribute.

The ceremony will take place by the 9/11 Memorial Monument in front of fire headquarters, created as a tribute to the five Wilton residents as well as all citizens and emergency workers who lost their lives that fateful September day.

“We gather each Sept. 11th to pay our respects to those civilians who were killed, as well as to honor the firefighters, police officers and heroic Americans we lost in New York City, Shanksville, Pa., and at the Pentagon,” said firefighter David Chaloux, president of Wilton Firefighters Local 2233. “We must never forget the thousands of innocent men and women who went to work that day and never returned home.”

Members from all of Wilton’s emergency services will participate in the ceremony which will feature tributes to those lost, prayers from local clergy, and songs performed by members of the Wilton police and fire departments.

The ceremony is expected to conclude by 11, and will be followed by refreshments and reflections at fire headquarters. Citizens and emergency service workers are invited to join in honoring the sacrifice of so many and to make sure that “We Will Never Forget.”