Warriors on the run

Kerry Byrnes, left, Jeff Snyder, in lemon suit, and Michael Walden run through Wilton Center on Sept. 1 as members of the Warriors For A Cure team. The Wilton residents participated in the Alex’s Million Mile initiative, a month-long effort to support pediatric cancer awareness sponsored by Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. Warriors For A Cure was founded by Snyder and is a top fund-raising team. Other events this month include spin classes at JoyRide in Wilton on Sept. 12, 17, and 28. To join the team or make a donation, visit warriorsforacure.com.