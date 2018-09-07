Private garden opens for visitors

The Harris Garden at 9 Shagbark Place will be open for self-guided tours on Sunday, Sept. 9, from 10 to 4. The event benefits the Garden Conservancy. Admission is $7, children under 12 are admitted free.

The garden began as a flower garden in 1994. Initially every plant was chosen because it made a good cut flower or had great foliage or a beguiling scent. From the onset, the intention has been to convey a wild, exuberant abundance; annuals are inter-planted with perennials. Structural elements have been added to provide balance and suggest premeditation. Boxwoods and unusual trees play an important role. As the two-acre site was naturalized, the original concept was adapted to shaded and woodland areas.

Visitors may join gardener Laura Tuttle Stabell at 3 for “Art and Science in the Garden,” a Digging Deeper program, free with garden admission. Underlying the painterly palette of flowering plants and the grading and sculpting of the earth, lies the mechanics of horticulture and the secrets of garden science.

This garden, built on a ledge with sloping terrain, presented many challenges including creating sensual experiences with fragrance, color, style; creating a sense of place; and creating garden rooms.

The garden will be open rain or shine. The Garden Conservancy is a national nonprofit dedicated to saving and sharing outstanding American gardens. Information: opendaysprogram.org or call The Garden Conservancy weekdays at 1-888-842-2442.