Women’s fashions at fete

Wilton resident Jade Hobson, former style editor at Vogue magazine, will be the guest of honor at a celebration of A Century of Style: 1860-1960, Saturday, Sept. 8, from 3:30 to 4:30, at Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Light refreshments in the form of “something bubbly” will be served.

The exhibition of women’s special occasion fashions is drawn from the society’s collection of clothing specific to Wilton. It traces, decade by decade, evolving styles from a cotton-laced flounced dress suitable for a summer tea party to an Edwardian bridesmaid dress and a 1960’s fashion must — and forever forward — the little black dress. A display of period shoes and evening bags complements the collection.