Police Log: DUI, excessive fumes, equipment thief nabbed

DUI

A 30-year-old Stamford man was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs and traveling unreasonably fast Sept. 2 at 7:55 p.m. on Belden Hill Road near Old Huckleberry Road during a DUI Selective Enforcement.

An officer with radar picked up a car on Belden Hill Road traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer pulled the car over, and noticed the driver’s eyes were glassy and his speech was slurred. The driver failed standardized field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol content of 0.0680. The legal limit is 0.08, but a person may still be impaired under that limit.

Christopher Caulmare Cote, of 120 Towne Street, Stamford, was released on $260 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 13.

Excessive fumes

A police supervisor on patrol Aug. 28 on Route 7 saw a green dump truck with black smoke coming from the tailpipe. A check of vehicle records showed the license plate belonged to a white Ford F350, and the plate was canceled.

The truck was pulled over on Wolfpit Road and the driver had a valid driver’s license, but an expired registration and no valid insurance. The driver, Claudio Saez-Valdivia, 37, of Bridgeport, was charged with misuse of plates, operating without minimum insurance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and excessive fumes.

While waiting for Parkway Auto Body to tow the truck, which was laden with asphalt, the owner of the company for whom Saez-Valdivia was working came to pick him up in a company-owned Chevrolet Express Van. A check of the van showed the registration was expired, and it was also towed.

The owner of the van, Jaime Moras-Rojas, 38, of Monroe, was issued an infraction for operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Alleged equipment thief nabbed

A 43-year-old Harwinton man has been charged with first-degree larceny of a vehicle worth more than $20,000 in connection with the Aug. 18 theft of a piece of town equipment at the public works yard at Allen’s Meadow.

Police said they discovered on Aug. 18 that someone had forced entry into the gated property that was secured by a chain and lock. A 2008 construction machine used to screen material, called a Vibroscreen SCM-40, was taken.

Investigation revealed a suspect truck traveling in the areas of Route 107 and Route 53 in Wilton and Redding between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.

On Aug. 24, with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police, the driver was found in Harwinton operating a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle.

A warrant was obtained and resulted in the arrest on Aug. 29 of Ronald Conroy, of 508 Hill Road, Harwinton.

He was held on $75,000 bond and taken to court on Aug. 30.

Backpack found

Police on Aug. 29 at 2 p.m. found a backpack on River Road near Horseshoe Road. For further information, call police at 203-834-6260.

The Wilton Police Department responded to three domestic verbal calls during the week of Aug. 28 to Sept. 4.