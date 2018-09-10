Editorial: Paying tribute

Seventeen years ago on a blue-sky Tuesday morning airliners were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in Manhattan and the Pentagon building in Washington, D.C. A fourth crashed in a Pennsylvania field when airline passengers attempted to overcome the terrorists who had taken control.

We continue to pay tribute to those who lost their lives on that day, from civilians to military personnel to emergency responders. And so we should.

There will be two opportunities to do so here in Wilton. The first is the CT United Ride when more than 1,000 motorcycles will roar up Route 7 in a fund-raiser for emergency responders. The route will be lined with well-wishers witnessing the spectacle.

The second is the annual remembrance ceremony on Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. Presented by firefighters and the Wilton Fire Department, the community is invited for what is always a moving tribute attended by police and EMS volunteers. Please consider taking time out of your day to remember those lost and support those who work to protect and help you every day.