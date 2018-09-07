Motorcycles will thunder up Route 7

The northbound lane of Route 7 will be closed to traffic for about an hour on Sunday, Sept. 9, when the 2018 CT United Ride passes through Wilton. More than 1,000 motorcycles — many bedecked with American flags and other patriotic decorations — are expected to participate in the state’s largest 9/11 tribute and police expect the road closure to last from approximately 11:45 to 12:30. Spectators are encouraged to line the route in support of the riders.

The motorcade, led by state police, will make its way through numerous towns along its 60-mile route. Wilton police and Wilton CERT members will be on hand to assist closing intersections. The motorcade will enter Wilton from Westport Road and travel up Route 7 to Route 107 in Georgetown, where it will turn and head into Redding.

Police advise anyone planning to travel during this time period to avoid this section of Route 7 and its cross roads.