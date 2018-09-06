Trackside partners with Wiremill Academy

Trackside has announced it will work with the Wiremill Academy to bring the arts to the teen center. Wiremill Academy students will gather each Monday, beginning Sept. 10, from 5:30 until 7:30 to rehearse the musical Seussical Jr.

The Wiremill Academy, entering its eighth year was founded by three professional performers — Rick Hilsabeck, Mary Jo Duffy and Sarah Pfisterer — all of whom have extensive Broadway, concert, commercial and film credits in addition to years of experience teaching voice, acting and dance.

“Trackside is one of Fairfield County’s jewels,” Hilsabeck said in a press release. “It is a beautiful, safe space where young people are accepted just as they are and encouraged to be all they can be. It is a place where they can gather with other young people, make new friends and have the freedom to be themselves. We are so thrilled to be partnering with an organization that embraces the same philosophy we do at Wiremill Academy.”

Trackside’s stage has been a popular place for students to polish their performances. “Rick , Mary Jo and Sarah are so wonderful with young people, we are excited to be working together,” said Mark Ketley, Trackside executive director.

Information: wiremillacademy.com or 203-544-9494.