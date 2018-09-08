League of Women Voters meeting features town update

The Wilton League of Women Voters welcomes First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice as guest speaker at its Opening Meeting and Luncheon on Wednesday Sept. 12, from 11:30 to 1:15 at Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. She will give a presentation, An Update From the First Selectwoman: What’s Happening in Town. The public is invited to attend.

The program begins with a brief business meeting, followed by Vanderslice’s presentation, and a light lunch of sandwiches and salad.

The cost is $20, and advance RSVPs are requested. See the league’s flyer at wiltonlwv.org or RSVP to [email protected] .

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization and does not support or oppose any political party, candidate for elective office, or office holder. The League of Women Voters encourages informed and active participation of citizens in government and influences public policy through education and advocacy.