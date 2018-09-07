Continuing Ed offers drone class

Wilton Continuing Education is offering a class about drones and drone safety called Come Fly With Me: Drones & Drone Safety on Thursday Sept. 13.

The 90-minute class will be led by Sean McEvoy and Dick Aarons, both of whom are members of the Ridgefield Office of Emergency Management Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Team. They have also run an annual drone safety clinic in Ridgefield for the past two years.

“I got into [drones] as a fun hobby, and it quickly turned into a business venture,” said McEvoy, who’s been flying drones for the past four years.

Three years ago, McEvoy founded Aerial360 Solutions, a Ridgefield-based company through which he uses drones to provide aerial photography, video and mapping services. He also started, and currently manages, the Ridgefield Community Emergency Response Team (CERT)’s drone team.

Aarons has more than 50 years of aviation experience and currently serves as Ridgefield CERT’s emergency management director, according to McEvoy.

Drones are considered “real” aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and all operators must comply with the National Airspace System (NAS) rules, regulations, and safety requirements. For instance, any drone weighing more than half a pound and flown outdoors must be registered.

During the class, McEvoy and Aarons will teach people how drones can be used to observe property isolated by storms, map routes through damaged areas, capture images for news and help in search-and-rescue missions. Participants will also have the opportunity to see several types of drones, participate in a flight demonstration, and learn about flying drones safely and legally in Fairfield County airspace.

McEvoy said he’s looking forward to “sharing some lessons learned and tips on flying safely” with the class, as well as the flight demonstration.

Come Fly With Me: Drones & Drone Safety will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Middlebrook School media center. The class fee is $30, but there’s a $10 discount for Wilton residents.

Information and registration: http://bit.ly/2NvTnTw