Wilton police arrest two teens after car chase

Wilton police report that after a car chase on Sunday, Sept. 2, they arrested a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl in connection with several motor vehicle burglaries in the area.

At approximately 4 a.m. on Sunday, police received a 911 call from a resident on Old Huckleberry Road who reported seeing several individuals enter vehicles in their driveway. Officers responded and found a vehicle traveling away from the area. Upon attempting to stop the vehicle, it sped off and engaged the officer in pursuit. A check of the vehicle’s registration showed it had been stolen from Branford, Conn., on Aug. 29.

The vehicle was eventually stopped by officers on the Route 7 connector, when two passengers got out and fled into a wooded area off the highway. The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy, and a rear seat passenger, a 16-year-old girl, both of Waterbury, were taken into custody.

According to police, property recovered inside and near the stolen vehicle was evidence of the passengers being involved in several motor vehicle burglaries in the area.

The 17-year-old was charged with:

53a-103 Burglary 3rd Deg (3 counts)

53a- 122 Larceny 1st Deg

53a- 48/ 53a-103 Conspiracy to commit Burglary 3rd Deg (3 Counts)

53a- 48/ 53a- 122 Conspiracy to commit Larceny 1st Deg

53a-125b Larceny 6th

53a-48/ 53a-125b Conspiracy to commit Larceny 6th

21a-279a1st Poss of marijuana under 1/2 oz

He was released to the custody of a parent with a juvenile summons to appear in Juvenile Matters of Waterbury. He was also issued a misdemeanor summons to appear at Norwalk Superior Court for motor vehicle charges related to the incident.

The girl was charged with:

53a-103 Burglary 3rd Deg (3 counts)

53a- 122 Larceny 1st Deg

53a- 48/ 53a-103 Conspiracy to commit Burglary 3rd Deg (3 Counts)

53a- 48/ 53a- 122 Conspiracy to commit Larceny 1st Deg

53a-125b Larceny 6th

53a-48/ 53a-125b Conspiracy to commit Larceny 6th

21a-279a1st Poss of marijuana under 1/2 oz.

An order to detain was approved and she was subsequently taken to a juvenile detention center.

All victimized vehicles were unlocked at the time of the incident, police said. They remind drivers to lock their cars and take valuables with them.