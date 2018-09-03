Obituary: James J. Costello, 88, formerly of Wilton

James J. Costello, 88-years-old, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (formerly of Wilton, CT), passed away peacefully, Thursday, August 30th, 2018 surrounded by his family.

Jim was born 1930 in Boston, Massachusetts to James and Jennie Costello. He graduated from Northeastern University where he earned a degree in Business Administration/Industrial Management. Jim served three years with the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant J.G., in the Pacific theater of operations during the Korean war and at the Pentagon, Washington DC.

Upon receipt of honorable discharge, he started what would become a life-long career at General Electric Company. During his 35 years career, he served in many leadership roles, ultimately becoming GE’s Vice President and Comptroller for many years. It was at GE, where he also met his wife, Mary Virginia (Ginny) winner of the “Miss Tri-Cities (Albany, Schenectady, Troy, New York Beauty Pageant) and also “Miss Schenectady General Electric.”

He and Ginny raised a family of five children and shared an enduring marriage of 58 years. He was a Board Trustee at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, CT and was very active within the Wilton community. His steady demeanor, quick intellect, and willingness to serve found him in many leadership positions within the communities and churches where he lived. He was an avid golfer, morning walker, and diehard Red Sox fan. He also enjoyed reading, action movies, traveling, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his three sons, James Costello (wife Kathleen), Thomas Costello, (wife Christine), Daniel Costello, his daughter Susan (Costello) Gast and his wife Ginny Costello. As well as his grandchildren Kevin, Kelly, Shane, Thomas, Cassidy, Halley, & Jack, and four of his sisters Peggy, Helen, Kay, and Mary survive him. He enters heaven’s gates greeted by his daughter Maureen, his sister Jean, his parents James and Jennie and many other dear friends and family.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm Wednesday, Sept 5 at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk Ct, 06851. A funeral service for Jim will be at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 229 Danbury Rd, in Wilton, CT. on Sept 6th at 10:00 am followed by burial with military honors at Hillside Cemetery in Wilton, CT.