Obituary: Kelson Weber, 91, of Wilton

Kelson Weber, 91, of Wilton passed away at home on Friday August 31, 2018.

He was born on December 20, 1926 in Utica, New York, the son of Joseph and Daisy Weber. After graduating from Utica Free Academy in 1944, he attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute graduating in 1949 with a Bachelor’s of Science degree.

Mr. Weber served as the Vice President for the A. C. Nielsen Company for over 38 years. When Kel was not working, he volunteered by teaching “Safe Boating” classes for the USPS for 16 years, volunteered at the Norwalk Maritime Aquarium, drove for Meals on Wheels, taught computer education at Norwalk Senior Center, and worked with his church rehabilitating homes for the needy.

He was the Commander of the Norwalk Sail & Power Squadrons (NSPS); Commander of District 2 of the United States Power Squadrons; Rear Commander of the National United States Power Squadrons; a member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Wilton, and a member of Cedar Point Yacht Club in Westport.

A veteran of the United States Navy, Kel had a passion for sailing and racing his sailboat Rascal. One of his fondest memories was competing in the Block Island Race Week for 24 years. He also loved building fine furniture, gardening, home building, and interior decorating.

Kelson is survived by his daughters, Beth Morgan of Wilton and Susan Weber-Wehnert (Michael) of Annapolis, MD.; two grandchildren, Jennifer Schmidt (Chris) of Coventry and Kelson Weber of Annapolis, MD; and two great-grandchildren, Charlie and Morgan Schmidt; several nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by his wife, Rita, of 63 years, his parents, Joseph and Daisy, and his sister, Justine Macek Wilder.

Calling hours will be held Friday, September 7th, from 4 to 6:30 p.m., at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue in Norwalk. Immediately following, a mass of Episcopal Burial will be held from 6:30-7:00 p.m. Following the ceremony, friends are welcomed to join his family for a Celebration of Life.

Contribution in Kelson Weber’s memory may be made to the Norwalk Sail and Power Squadron C/O Leslie White, 6 Strawberry Ridge Road, Ridgefield, CT 06877. Flowers are also appreciated.