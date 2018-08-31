Obituary: Philip N. Rodgers, 79, longtime Wilton resident

Philip N. Rodgers, 79, longtime resident of Wilton, died August 28, 2018. He was the beloved and devoted husband to his wife of 42 years, Judith Veronis Rodgers, and loving father of two daughters, Dina Rodgers Weitz and Suellen Rodgers Conway (Dennis).

He was born March 10, 1939 in Brooklyn, NY. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy (nee Schultz) and father, Leo Rodgers. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.

Philip graduated from Baldwin High School in Baldwin, NY and Hofstra College, Long Island, NY. He proudly served his country in the National Guard of the United States and was honorably discharged.

Philip was passionate about history, a voracious book reader (many at once) and collector. He was a lifelong student of world religion and politics and could knowledgeably discuss almost any subject. He had an intense love of life and an incredible sense of humor vividly recalling stories and details from his vast memory of his interesting and exciting life.

In addition to his family and friends, Philip loved gardening, animals and pets, taking rides with his wife and dogs…just to explore and see new areas. He loved to entertain and decorate elegantly, both inside his home and in his gardens. He was a talented craftsman woodcrafter creating outdoor benches, walking sticks, and other items from driftwood, vines and other natural material.

He was an enthusiastic eater and enjoyed dining at fine restaurants as well as road-side stands (often).

Philip worked for a number of publishing companies in the New York City area including Rand McNally, Hagstrom Maps, Kable News, retiring after 11 years as Director of Remainder and Hurt Books at Simon & Schuster before founding his own publishing consulting company, J&P Rodgers, LLC / Omniworld Books located in Wilton, CT.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk CT. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at St. Paul’s on the Green, 60 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT. Contributions may be made to your local animal no-kill shelter, Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, or your favorite charity.

