Wilton real estate sales — Aug. 24-30, 2018

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Aug. 24 through Aug. 30, 2018.

105 Nod Hill Road: Dean and Jacqueline Cherry, to Savine International Development Group, $530,000.

Garage Unit G50 Lambert Common: Henry P. and Carol W. Hill, to Lori A. Bufano, $21,000.

18 Deerfield Road: Denise Rosplock, to Jennifer M. Gardner, $595,000.

21 Whipstick Road: David Berger and Holly Maxson, to Nicholas R. and Raina Schunk, $580,000.

35 Village Walk Unit 35, Delia C. Dillon, to James T. Gibbons, $240,000.

16 New Street Terrace, Donna R. Goetjen, to Benjamin R. Daily, $285,000.