Wilton police nab alleged equipment thief

A 43-year-old Harwinton man has been charged with first-degree larceny of a motor vehicle worth more than $20,000 in connection with the Aug. 18 theft of a piece of town equipment at the public works yard at Allen’s Meadow.

Police said they discovered on Aug. 18 that someone had forced entry into the gated property that was secured by a chain and lock. A 2008 construction machine used to screen material, called a Vibroscreen SCM-40, was taken.

Investigation revealed a suspect truck traveling in the areas of Route 107 and Route 53 in Wilton and Redding between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.

On Aug. 24, with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police, the driver was found in Harwinton operating a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle.

A warrant was obtained and resulted in the arrest on Aug. 29 of Ronald Conroy, of 508 Hill Road, Harwinton.

He was held on $75,000 bond and taken to court on Aug. 30.