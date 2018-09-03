Make new friends

The Wilton Encore Club invites prospective members to its September Coffee on Friday, Sept. 7, from 10 to noon at a member’s house. For information or to RSVP, call Kathy Gebbia at 203-834-1177. Encore is a social women’s club that encourages fellowship among members through group interests such as Lunch Bunch, Exploring the Arts, and Chick Flicks. Above, a group of members enjoy an outing to the New York City Ballet, from left standing, Barbara Nixon, Susan Settino, Barbara Osterholm, Gail Nielsen, Roseanne Forslund, Ann Newton, Kathy Gebbia, and Nea Martin. Kneeling are Holly Wright-Warren, Gale Roeder, and Pat Wernig. All women from Wilton and surrounding communities are welcome. Visit wiltonencoreclub.org for a list of activities. — Contributed photo