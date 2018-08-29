State police increase enforcement through Labor Day weekend

With millions of drivers expected to travel across the United States this Labor Day weekend, Connecticut State Police are concentrating enforcement efforts on drunk driving, speeding, seatbelt violations, and distracted driving from Aug. 30 through Sept. 3.

State police remind motorists to expect heavy traffic, exercise caution, allow extra time to reach their destination, don’t text and drive, set GPS destinations prior to traveling, and use a hands-free device when talking on mobile devices while driving.

For the holiday weekend, troopers will utilize both traditional and nontraditional state police vehicles to search for reckless and intoxicated drivers, man sobriety checkpoints, increase roving patrols, and utilize the State Police Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit.

Anyone who sees a suspected drunk driver or hazardous driver should call 911.

Troop G, which covers lower Fairfield County, will have a DUI/sobriety checkpoint on the westbound Route 34 connector in New Haven on Friday, Aug. 31, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The following Troop G roving patrols are also scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.:

Thursday, Aug. 30: I-95, I-91 and Route 34 in the greater New Haven area.

Saturday Sept. 1: I-95, Route 8 and Route 25 in the Bridgeport/Stratford/Trumbull area.

Sunday, Sept. 2: I-95 in the Stamford/Norwalk/Greenwich area and Route 7 in the Norwalk area.

Monday, Sept. 3: Route 15 (Merritt Parkway) from the New York State Line to the Sikorsky Bridge.

Last Labor Day weekend, state police arrested 47 drunk drivers, issued 1,189 speeding tickets, 46 tickets for seatbelt violations, 2,764 tickets for moving violations, and investigated 529 motor vehicle crashes — one of which was fatal and 78 of which were with injuries.

Extended enforcement

State police enforcement efforts will continue into next week, as children continue to return to school across Connecticut, according to the press release.

Wilton students return to school Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Troopers remind all drivers to be especially vigilant watching for pedestrians during the before- and after-school hours, and that Connecticut state law mandates that drivers stop for school buses that have their flashing red warning lights activated.

“The afternoon hours are particularly dangerous for walking children,” according a Connecticut State Police press release, with nearly one-third of child pedestrian fatalities nationally over the last decade occurring between 3 and 7 p.m.

Failure to obey this law puts children at great risk and carries a penalty for drivers, starting at $465 for a first offense.