Police Log: Intent to sell, DUI with child in car

DUI with child in car

A 27-year-old Stamford man, who was driving with a 10-month-old child in the car, was charged with operating under the influence and related charges Aug. 24 at 9:26 p.m. on Danbury Road near Wolfpit Road.

Police said Brayan Armando Zepeda, of 13 Orlando Avenue, Stamford, was charged with unregistered vehicle, failure to carry minimum insurance, operating under suspension, DUI, DUI with a child in the car, failure to drive in the proper lane and operating without a license.

He was initially stopped for crossing the double yellow line numerous times. After being stopped, he did not perform field sobriety tests to standard.

His blood alcohol content was found to be 0.2291. The legal limit is 0.08.

He was released on $260 bond and will appear in court Sept. 4.

Intent to sell marijuana

A 24-year-old Bridgeport man was arrested on drug charges Aug. 25 at 10:43 p.m. on Danbury Road near Old Mill Road after being found with more than an ounce of marijuana after being pulled over for speeding.

Police said a search of the car revealed a bag containing a digital scale, several plastic bags, rolling bags, and 1.168 ounces of marijuana.

Daniel Oliver, of 370 Harlem Avenue, Bridgeport, a passenger in the car, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell, and possession of more than half an ounce of marijuana.

He was released on $2,500 bond and will appear in court Sept. 4.

Subsequently, the driver of the car, Montel Caple, 23, of 2386 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport, was found to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He failed a field sobriety test. He was charged with driving under the influence and released on $260 bond with a court date of Sept. 5.

The Wilton Police Department responded to one verbal domestic call during the week of Aug. 21 to Aug. 28.