Obituary: Roy Lindell, formerly of Wilton

Roy Lindell passed away on July 29, 2018 in Grand Strand Hospital, SC after a sudden but brief two month illness.

He was the loving husband of Sandra of 55 years and father of daughter, Carrie Lee of Ma., and son, Brett of NYC. He is survived by his brother Bert and wife Joan of Branford, Ct., and brother-in-law, Bob Wittine and Shirley of Sarasota, Fl. Roy leaves behind nieces Krista and Susan, and nephews John and Paul. He was predeceased by his parents, Anna and Harry, and a brother, Lennart.

While growing up in the Bronx, he frequented Manhem Club, a Scandinavian Beach Club where he also met his future wife. After he graduated from DeWitt Clinton HS, he attended The Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn, was a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for Fairchild Aircraft and Grumman Aircraft, both on LI., and in his off hours received his private pilot’s license. Not able to become a Navy Pilot, he pursued his love of flying and was hired by Eastern Airlines, his dream come true. When he retired, he started his own business, Lindell Enterprises, Inc., as designer/builder of custom homes and remodeling.

Roy’s passion included not only flying and building, but 25 years of boating as well as golf and later on, the beach. After residing in Wilton, Ct for 37 years, he and his wife moved to Crow Creek, a golf community in Calabash, NC in 2009.

A private gathering of family and close friends was held to remember Roy as the wonderful, caring and gentle person that he was.