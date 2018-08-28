Obituary: Doyle Edwin Yates, age 73, of Wilton

Doyle Edwin Yates, age 73, of Wilton, passed away peacefully on Monday August 27, 2018 at Wilton Meadows.

Born on December 21, 1944 in St. Petersburg, Florida, he was a son of the late Edwin and Sara Long Yates. Doyle was a graduate of Newberry College in Newberry, South Carolina, where he majored in English Literature. He worked in maintenance at Caldor’s for 31 years before closing and then for Stop & Shop until his retirement.

Doyle was well-known and a familiar sight traveling on his bicycle in the Wilton community. He enjoyed fishing, photography and his greatest passion was reading.

He is survived by his caregiver of 42 years and sister-in-law Leslie Eike Yates of Wilton, a brother Thomas A. Yates of Poultney, VT, his niece Lisa Yates Mattison and nephew Jeffrey Yates, along with his extended family Theodore Mullen, W. Christopher Mullen and Jonathan Mullen who were like nephews to him. He was predeceased by his brother Oscar Long Yates.

A Funeral Service will be held for Doyle on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bouton Funeral Home 31 West Church Street, Georgetown, CT 06829. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Wilton. There will be no calling hours.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton, CT 06897. To offer online condolences to his family please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com.