Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals

C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band, Aug. 30, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Zydeco. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Violinist Cameron Chase, Aug. 30, 7 p.m., Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. Free. Info: pequotlibrary.org.

Brandon Lay, Aug. 30, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 60 Atlantic Ave., Stamford. Tickets $10. Info: palacestamford.org.

Shovels & Rope, Aug. 30, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $49. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ziggy Marley, Sept. 4, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $86. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

An Evening with Sally Mayes, Sept. 7-8, 8 p.m., BJ Ryan’s Magnolia Room, 57 Main St., Norwalk. Tickets: $30-$40. Info: BJRyansMagnoliaRoom.com.

Easton Corbin, Sept. 7, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $67.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Broadway Boys, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., Quick Center, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield. The Broadway Boys features six talented vocalists who have performed in the biggest hits on Broadway including Hamilton, Rent, Mamma Mia, Jersey Boys, The Lion King, Kinky Boots,and many more. Their set list features classic and contemporary Broadway hits presented in a fresh, new way by adding elements of Pop, Funk, Gospel and Jazz. Tickets $45-$50. Info: call 203-254-4010.

Heart of Gold Band, Sept. 9, 3 p.m. Richter Association for the Arts, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Info: richterarts.org.

Blackberry Smoke, Sept. 11, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Holly Bowling, Sept. 12, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Citizen Cope, Sept. 13, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $60. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Gangstagrass, Sept. 14, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Best Darn Jazz Club in Danbury, Sept. 14, 8 p.m., Colonial Corner, 181 White St., Danbury. Free. Info: call 203-837-9700.

Casting Crowns, Sept. 15, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $27-75. Info: palacestamford.org.

The Robert Cray Band, Sept. 15, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $60. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Berkshire Jazz Orchestra, Sept. 16, 3 p.m., Richter Association for the Arts, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Info: richterarts.org.

Cynthia Erivo, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $86. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

William Fitzsimmons, Sept. 16, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Ana Popovic, Sept. 20, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Bobby McFerrin, Sept. 20, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $95. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

The Penny Lane Band, Sept. 22, 7 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull. Tickets $15. Info: call 203-878-7508.

Groovin’ in New Fairfield, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m., New Fairfield Senior Center, 33 Route 37, New Fairfield. Scott Ainslie and Carolann Solebello will perform. Tickets: $10. Info: call 203-312-5665.

A Space Odyssey Begins, Sept. 22, 8 p.m.,The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $15-$60. Info: GBS.org.

The Jersey Tenors, Sept. 22, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $40. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The First National Band, Sept. 23, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $65-$215. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Buddy Guy, Sept. 25, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $125. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Jazz guitarist Pat Metheny, Sept. 27, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $87.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Johnny A. Just Me…and My Guitars, Sept. 28, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Fifth Estate, Sept. 29, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Danny Gokey: The Hope Encounter Tour, Sept. 30, 7 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $25-$75. Info: palacestamford.org.

Marshall Tucker Band, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Music of Cream, Oct. 4, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $55-$145. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Under the Streetlamp, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $52.70-$75. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Annual Monroe MusicFest, Oct. 7, 1 to 7 p.m., Monroe Congregational Church, 34 Church St., Monroe. The festival will feature 13 different performers throughout the day. A portion of the proceeds will be used to fund mission trips. Tickets $15. Info: monroemusicfest.blogspot.com.

Jane Monheit, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $40. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Lucky Chops, Oct. 11, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy Tour, Oct., 12, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Carl Palmer, a founding member of both ELP and ASIA, will perform a musical celebration of his late band mates, Keith Emerson and Greg Lake, and their group, ELP. Tickets $45-$95. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Pink Martini, Oct. 15, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $67.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Eric Johnson’s Ah Via Musicom Tour, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $46. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Phil Vassar, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Rascals, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $97. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles, Oct. 26, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $40. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Tony Danza: Standards and Stories, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $69.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Lone Bellow, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $40. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.