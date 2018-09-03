BPC Green Builders wins award

Wilton-based BPC Green Builders is the first residential winner of the town of Westport’s Green Task Force Building Award for Achievement in Sustainable Design and Construction.

This award is part of a larger program initiated by Westport’s Building Department to recognize projects that make, or have made significant contributions to sustainability and furthering the town’s goal of becoming a Net Zero Community by 2050.

Built in 2016, 54 North Avenue is a five-bedroom, 7,900 square-foot, single family home designed by architect John Rountree and built by BPC Green Builders under the direction of BPC principal and cofounder Chris Trolle.

More information about the home can be found at: bpcgreenbuilders.com/wgba