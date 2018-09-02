Taming the family photo overload

From black and white prints to color snapshots, slides and digital images, family, vacation and other photos have a way of multiplying in boxes, cupboards and phones. Rarely are they in order and easily accessible.

Susan Morrow will present Got Photos? Photo Organizing Made Easy on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 2 to 3:30, at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. She will explain how to assess photos and make a plan to back up, clean up, preserve and share them.

She will discuss how to go about reducing print and digital photos to usable, viewable quantities, and on digitizing outdated media including film, VHS, videos, slides, audio and scanning of photographs.

Morrow owns SwickPix, LLC has 31 years of professional photography and editing expertise, and is certified by the Association of Professional Photo Organizers. The program is free for society members, $10 for non-members.

Register: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.