The Connecticut Passport Agency will hold a special Passport Day event as part of Passport Awareness Month on Saturday, Sept. 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its office at 850 Canal Street in Stamford.

Participants may renew their passport or apply for the first time. Routine and expedited service will be offered. No appointment is needed.

Completed passport applications (DS-11 or DS-82) should be brought along with evidence of citizenship and an acceptable passport photo.

Information: Travel.State.gov or call 1-877-487-2778.