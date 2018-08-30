Senior Center News

Fall preview

It feels like the days are already getting cooler — are you ready for fall? The senior center has a lot in store; here is a quick preview of just a few of the scheduled events for next month so you can mark your calendars.

Intermediate Bridge with Michael Hess is back for the fall. The eight-week session will meet on Fridays from 1 to 3 starting on Sept. 14. The fee is $85. Checks can be made out to Town of Wilton and given to Debbie Wolyniec in the social services office.

The Wednesday lunch will be on Sept. 19. Local religious and civic organization teams prepare a delicious lunch every month. Open to all Wilton seniors, lunch ($3) takes place at Ogden House, 100 River Road, at noon and is followed by entertainment or an educational program.

The first book discussion of the 2018-2019 season will be on Sept. 25 at 11 at the senior center. Michael Bellacosa from Wilton Library has prepared an exceptional series for the coming year at the senior center. For the first meeting, the discussion leader is Judson Scruton and the book is The Poets Laureate Anthology, edited by Elizabeth Hun Schmidt. Books are on reserve at the library. Brochures describing the entire 2018-2019 season are available at the senior center and the library.

On Tuesday, Sep. 25, Stay at Home in Wilton will present a fall prevention program at 3. There is no charge for the event; it is sponsored by Lang’s Pharmacy. Reservations are recommended; please call 203-762-2600

The Comstock Writers group will resume meeting on Wednesdays from 10 to 11:30. The first meeting is Sept. 19. For information, call Debbie Wolyniec at 203-834-6238.

Triple A will offer its AAA Roadwise Driver Training Class at no charge on Friday, Sep. 28, from 8:30 to 12:30. To register, call 866-901-8457. Please bring a pencil or pen.

Coming events

Friday, Aug. 31: 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 11 to 2, Free Senior Swim at the Y; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis.

Monday, Sept. 3: senior center closed for Labor Day.

Tuesday, Sept. 4: 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Oil and Acrylics with Althea Erickkson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30; Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 1, Studio Knitting; 2, Chair Yoga at Ogden House.

Wednesday, Sept. 5: 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 12 to 5, Farmer’s Market at the Wilton Historical Society; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, Sept. 6: 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11, Blood Pressure Screening; 12, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.