Library Lines

Tears or cheers

The first day of school is Tuesday, Sept. 4, and Wilton Newcomers and Neighbors in partnership with the library and Realty Seven, is offering its Boo Hoo/Woo-Hoo Brunch at the library from 10 to noon. Traditionally this has been a members-only event held in someone’s home, but in concert with the organization’s rebranding and updated mission to foster connections within the Wilton community, the event will be held in the library’s Brubeck Room and is open to everyone. According to the organizers, “Whether you’re commiserating or celebrating the first day of school, let’s do it together!” Light nibbles, coffee and mimosas will be served. Tissues will be on hand. Advanced registration is strongly encouraged at www.wiltonlibrary.org and clicking on Events or by calling 203-762-6321.

Great poetry examined

Dr. Gerald Weiss conducts a second session of the masterpiece, Faust, in the program Autumn Poetry — Goethe’s Faust Part II: A World of Fantasy, Fascination, Fortune, and Fate, beginning Thursday, Sept. 6, from 10:30 to noon. The program continues on Sept. 13, 20 and 27. Weiss explores how Faust continues to strive after the highest possible existence and “the eternal feminine” with the aid of Mephisto (the devil). Packets are available at the Circulation Desk. Free, registration is required.

Author’s trek explored

Robert McWilliams, Scottish by birth but now a U.S. citizen and a Wiltonian, chronicles his ambitious trek across Scotland with this debut book, The Kiss of Sweet Scottish Rain: A Walk from Cape Wrath to the Solway Firth on Thursday, Sept. 6, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. From the northwest to a muddy estuary overlooking England, his book takes the reader across wild and beautiful landscapes, introduces an ever-changing cast of companions, and passes through communities from remote hamlets to the city of Glasgow. Around every corner, McWilliams explores Scotland’s turbulent history and unique cultural and natural heritage Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of Elm Street Books. Registration is recommended.

Visiting nurse support

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County and the library have teamed up to help caregivers and those suffering loss in three separate support groups to be held at the library this fall. Caregiver Support on Mondays, Sept. 10 through Nov. 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. provides support, empathy and understanding with others in similar circumstances. Loss of a Spouse takes place Wednesdays, Sept. 12 through Nov. 14, from 1 to 2:30. This bereavement support group is for those who are grieving the loss of a spouse. Loss of a Loved One is Saturdays, Sept. 15 through Nov. 17, from 11 to 12:30, and helps those who are grieving anyone who was special to them. These support groups are free-of-charge and open to the public but pre-registration is required. For more information, call Laurie Petrasanta at the nursing agency at 203-762-8958, ext. 316.

Two books in book group

The Wilton Library Readers take on a reading challenge in its opening month with the discussion of two books when they convene on Wednesday, Sept. 12, from noon to 1:30. The Portrait of a Lady by Henry James and Mrs. Osmond by John Banville are the two novels that will be facilitated by professional book group leader Susan Boyar. The group is encouraged to bring lunch; the library provides beverages. For a complete listing of meetings and titles, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Wilton Library Readers in “Books.” Advance registration is suggested. New members are always welcome.

The library is closed on Sunday and Monday, Sept. 2 and 3. Sunday hours resume on Sept. 9, from 1 to 5. To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.