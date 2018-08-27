Obituary: Nancy McManemin Crueger, formerly of Wilton

Nancy McManemin Crueger, formerly of Wilton, Connecticut, passed away peacefully at her home in Oceanside, California on August 16, 2018.

Nancy was born in New York City on September 12, 1935 to Marion and John McManemin, Jr. She grew up in Pelham Manor, New York and attended Pelham High School where she met her future husband, Leigh C. Crueger. She then continued her education at Mt. Holyoke College in South Hadley, Massachusetts.

After attending college, Nancy returned to New York, was employed by the Western Newspaper Union, married Leigh and moved to Connecticut to raise their family of four children. In retirement she relocated to California but her heart always remained back East.

Some of her favorite years were spent in Wilton where she was an active member of the community. She was a regular presence in town and whether she was spotted at the Wilton Library, where she served on the Board of Trustees, or Books Plus where she was employed, or Middle School where she was a member of the PTA, or the Village Market, or the Wilton Train Station, or any of the baseball fields, tennis courts and hockey rinks from which she faithfully chauffeured her children, invariably some dear friend would see her, smile and stop to chat.

A true bibliophile, Nancy read voraciously and encouraged others to do the same. She appreciated good writing in any style and regularly monitored the New York Times Book Review. An accomplished author herself, with numerous articles published in The New York Times and The Wilton Bulletin, her unique style of wit and humor was enjoyed by all.

Most importantly, Nancy loved her family. She found the greatest joy in raising her children with affection, laughter, understanding and grace.

Nancy is survived by her children Mark, Leigh Kathryn, Jeff and Greg; grandchildren Whitney, Morgan, Emily and Jamie; brother John and his wife Betty.

Memorial services will be held to honor Nancy’s life at Restland Memorial Park in East Hanover, New Jersey in the St. Giles Chapel on October 7, 2018 at 11 a.m.

Requiescat in pace.