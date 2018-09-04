Tauck wins top award

Tauck, the Wilton-based leader in premium-quality guided travel, was honored last week by a leading luxury travel group with the organization’s 2018 award as the Best Escorted Tour Operator.

The award was presented by Virtuoso at their 30th annual Virtuoso Travel Week conference in Las Vegas, NV. Virtuoso is the leading international luxury travel agency network, with more than 1,000 travel agency locations and some 17,500 elite travel advisors in 50 countries. Last year Virtuoso-affiliated agents had travel sales of $23.7 billion worldwide.

“Virtuoso advisors are the top luxury travel experts in the world, and to be recognized by them as the very best in our industry is truly humbling,” said Tauck CEO Dan Mahar, who was quick to credit Tauck’s employees for the award. “This is truly an honor that is shared by our entire team at Tauck. We’re 93 years young, and our shared sense of purpose is unchanged from our first tour in 1925: to enhance our guests’ lives through enriching travel experiences. It’s our team’s passion and dedication to that higher purpose that earned us this recognition. I’m so grateful to our team, and to the Virtuoso community as well.”

Tauck was honored as part of Virtuoso Travel Week, an annual trade show held each year in Las Vegas. It is the world’s largest luxury travel gathering. This year’s event ran from August 11 – 17, and was attended by more than 6,000 travel advisors, suppliers, media and guests.