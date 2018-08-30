Wilton schools back in session Sept. 4

Students will say goodbye to summer break and hello to textbooks, teachers and classrooms when Wilton public schools open their doors Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Before then, an orientation for new school staff members was held Monday, Aug. 27. Kindergarten through eighth grade staff returned Tuesday, Aug. 28, and Wilton High School staff returned Wednesday, Aug. 29.

Not long after their first day, Wilton public school students will have two days off: Rosh Hashanah on Monday, Sept. 10, and Yom Kippur on Wednesday, Sept. 19. School district offices will also be closed these two days.

Miller-Driscoll

With classes starting at 9:05 a.m., the first day of school for kindergarteners through second-graders is Sept. 4; the first day for preschoolers is Wednesday, Sept. 5.

Before then, Miller-Driscoll held Meet the Teacher sessions the morning of Thursday, Aug. 30.

Cider Mill

Classes at Cider Mill will begin at 7:40 on Sept. 4. Before then, Cider Mill students had the chance to meet their teachers on Aug. 30.

Following the first day of school, the Cider Mill PTA will host a New Parent Coffee session in the cafeteria Wednesday, Sept. 5, from 9:15 to 10:15.

Cider Mill will also have an open house for Belden Hill and Kent houses on Tuesday, Sept. 11, and an open house for Cannondale and Nod Hill on Wednesday, Sept. 12. Both will take place from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Picture day at Cider Mill is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 26.

Middlebrook

Sixth, seventh and eighth graders were invited to one-hour walk-throughs at Middlebrook on Thursday, Aug. 30.

On Thursday, Sept. 6, there will be a New Parent Coffee at Middlebrook from 9 to 10, and a brown bag lunch with Principal Lauren Feltz from 1 to 2.

Picture day at Middlebrook is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 12, and a sixth-grade parent open house is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 17, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

There will be a seventh-grade parent open house on Tuesday, Sept. 25, and an eighth-grade parent open house on Thursday, Sept. 27. Both will take place from 7 to 8.

Classes at Middlebrook begin at 8:20.

Wilton High School

Wilton High School’s freshman orientation was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 27. The orientation was run by students as part of the high school’s Link Crew Transition Program, designed to welcome freshmen and make them feel comfortable their first year of high school.

As part of the program, juniors and seniors — known as Link Leaders — will host activities for the freshmen throughout the year.

On the first day of school, homeroom and locker checks for freshmen will begin at 8:20.

The bus run for 10th through 12th graders will begin at 9:30, and a 30-minute welcome-back breakfast for seniors will take place in the student center beginning at 9:45. Homeroom and advisory period for all students will begin at 10:20.

There will not be regular lunch waves on the first day of school and students will eat lunch during their free periods or study halls.

Wilton High School will have an open house Thursday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m.

Board of Education

The next Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m., in the Wilton High School Professional Library.

Visit the Wilton Public School District website, wiltonps.org, for information and updates.

Online and printable versions of the 2018-19 school year calendar are available here.