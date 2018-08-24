Real Estate Sales: Aug. 17-23, 2018

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Aug. 17 through Aug. 23, 2018.

59 Wilton Crest, Aneta Kozikowski, to Flora Kidani, $417,000.

38 Wilton Hunt Road, Joshua and Hannah Pak, to Steven and Amy Schallop, $810,000.

184 Pimpewaug Road, Peter and Kathleen Engstrom, to Brian and Renata Hampton, $965,000.

15 Broad Axe Lane, Mary Jayne Lilley, to David and Beth C. Schlack, $535,000.

74 Ryders Lane, Pamela S. Lillis, to Eric A. Lee and Yumiko Clevenger Lee, $1,875,000.

174 Old Kings Highway, Brian and Mary Murphy, to Bhumiben Patel, $983,000.

421 Belden Hill Road, Carolyn Murtha, to Brian David and Mary Alexis Murphy, $1,375,000.

40 East Meadow, Jennifer B. Paganelli, to Alexander C. and Amanda B. Harris, $935,000.

66 Hillbrook Road, Gregory and Cornelia Kamedulski, to Mark and Melissa McAndrews, $560,000.