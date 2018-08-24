Real Estate Sales: Aug. 17-23, 2018

15 Broad Axe Lane
15 Broad Axe Lane

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Aug. 17 through Aug. 23, 2018.

59 Wilton Crest, Aneta Kozikowski, to Flora Kidani, $417,000.

38 Wilton Hunt Road, Joshua and Hannah Pak, to Steven and Amy Schallop, $810,000.

184 Pimpewaug Road, Peter and Kathleen Engstrom, to Brian and Renata Hampton, $965,000.

15 Broad Axe Lane, Mary Jayne Lilley, to David and Beth C. Schlack, $535,000.

74 Ryders Lane, Pamela S. Lillis, to Eric A. Lee and Yumiko Clevenger Lee, $1,875,000.

174 Old Kings Highway, Brian and Mary Murphy, to Bhumiben Patel, $983,000.

421 Belden Hill Road, Carolyn Murtha, to Brian David and Mary Alexis Murphy, $1,375,000.

40 East Meadow, Jennifer B. Paganelli, to Alexander C. and Amanda B. Harris, $935,000.

66 Hillbrook Road, Gregory and Cornelia Kamedulski, to Mark and Melissa McAndrews, $560,000.

Leave a Comment

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This