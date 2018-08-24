Zero Waste Connecticut schools coalition forming; first joint meeting is in October

The first Zero Waste schools coalition meeting will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. in Wilton for those interested in reducing waste in their local schools.

Through the efforts of Wilton Go Green, the Zero Waste schools coalition was formed to create a platform for schools in Connecticut to connect, learn and share ways to introduce or enhance programming to reduce waste in our schools.

At the meeting attendees will hear from members of the Wilton Zero Waste schools committee, Center for EcoTechnology, Curbside Compost, Chartwells Food Service, and more.

The meeting be at Wilton’s Middlebrook School cafeteria, at 131 School Road, on Wednesday, Oct. 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. More details will be provided before the event.

Email coalition chairman with questions at Tammy Thornton at [email protected].

In the meantime, those interested can join the Zero Waste Schools Coalition Facebook Group to connect throughout the year. Search “Zero Waste Schools Coalition” in “Groups” to request to join.

More information can be found at the Wilton Zero Waste Schools website here.

To sign up for the event, click here.