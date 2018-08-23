Food Truck Festival has new date

Reporter

The Trackside Teen Center has named Oct. 28 as the new date for the first-ever Wilton Food Truck Festival, which was rained out Aug. 12.

The new location is Miller-Driscoll School, said Mark Ketley, executive director of the center. The time of the event will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to Wilton’s own Bubble & Brew, College Creamery, The Pizza Truck and Wilton Deli, participating food trucks include:

Bumski’s Mobile Beer & Wine Bar (West Hartford).

Carmela’s Italian Kitchen (Norwalk).

DrewbaQ Food Truck (Trumbull).

Fork in the Road (Danbury).

Greek Style Grill (Norwalk).

Hapa Food Truck (Stamford).

Kona Ice (Stamford).

Mamoun’s Falafel Cart (New Haven).

Melt Mobile (Stamford).

Nosh Hound Food Truck (Stamford).

Rice and Beans (Danbury).

Pierogies on Wheels (Milford).

Sandwedge King’s (Norwalk).

SWAT (Stratford).

Szabo’s Seafood (Shelton).

Taco Tequila Food Truck (Newington).

Taste of Grill (Stamford).

The Local Meatball (Fairfield).

There will also be more than 10 craft vendors, including The Painted Cookie, Little Red Pennies Jewelry, TammysCraftyDesigns and Signature Style; as well as live music, a craft sale and a kids’ fun park with two bounce houses, a climbing wall and obstacle course.

The festival is “an important fundraiser” for Trackside “due to continued budget cuts,” Ketley told The Bulletin last month, “but more importantly, it’s another great day planned for our residents.”

Admission is $10 per car and $5 for walk-ins, with proceeds going to support the teen center. The admission fee “gives you access to the festival, live music and kids park,” said Ketley. Visitors will have to pay for the food and drinks at each food truck.