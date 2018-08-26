Gallery seeks entries inspired by street art

The City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery is inviting submissions from artists, 18 and over, for a new exhibition at the Maritime Gallery.

The show will run from Oct. 25, 2018, through Jan. 18, 2019, in the Maritime Parking Garage exhibition space in Norwalk.

The exhibition, entitled Street Level, will feature works inspired by art in public places. Through art, public spaces have become the perfect canvas for many artists around the world, transforming walls, buildings, and neighborhoods into outdoor galleries. The gallery is looking for pieces that take their cues from street art, guerrilla art, graffiti, tagging, stencil graffiti, poster art, and urban intervention. Clever uses of medium and interpretations on this subject are welcome except freestanding sculpture.

For guidelines and submissions, visit norwalkpark.org/callforart. Email [email protected] with any questions. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 22.

The gallery is free and open to the public from 9 to 5, Monday through Friday.

Information: 203- 831-9063, or norwalkpark.org/public-art.