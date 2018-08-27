New members welcome

The Treblemakers, an all-women singing group based in Wilton, is looking to welcome new members. No auditions are required — simply a love of singing. The group rehearses on Monday evenings from fall through spring at Wilton High School and performs at the holidays and in the spring at local senior-living facilities, nursing homes, and community events. The Treblemakers is a warm and inviting community for singing and sisterhood. To join the group or for more information, call director Mary Bozzuti Higgins at 203-216-7999.