Housing loans for seniors and disabled

Interest-free loans to help those over 60 and the disabled obtain safe and affordable housing are available through the Senior Housing Assistance Fund. The funds may be used for security and utility deposits, moving expenses, furnace or roof repairs and renovations. The borrower determines the repayment schedule.

The fund was established by the Fairfield County Community Foundation and is managed by the Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging (SWCAA) in Bridgeport, Darien, Easton, Fairfield, Greenwich, Monroe, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Stratford, Trumbull, Weston, Westport and Wilton.

Nancy Lombard at the SWCAA, who can be reached at 203-814-3671, can assist with additional information and application assistance. Brochures are also available at the Wilton Senior Center.