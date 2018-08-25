Police Log: Vandalism, theft, car burglaries

School buses vandalized

Baseballs were thrown through the windows of two school buses parked outside Wilton High School. The damage appears to have been done between Aug. 3 and Aug. 14. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 203-834-6260.

Mixer stolen

Police received a complaint on Aug. 17 that a mortar mixer, valued at $300, had been stolen from a construction site at 43 Danbury Road overnight Aug. 14 into Aug. 15. Anyone with information is asked to call 203-834-6260.

Open cars entered

Police said three cars with unlocked doors were entered by would-be burglars overnight on Aug. 20. Nothing was taken, police said. There were two cars on Borglum Road and one on Old Boston Road.

The Wilton Police Department responded to two verbal domestic calls during the week of Aug. 14 to Aug. 21.