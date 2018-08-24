Letter: Primary workers invaluable to democratic process

To the Editors:

Warm, humid and sometimes stormy weather did not stop many Wilton voters from taking the time to vote in last Tuesday’s primary. We look forward to a robust voter turnout for the Nov. 6 general election!

The Wilton registrars of voters thank the approximately 50 Wiltonians who worked as poll workers at the Aug. 14 primary. We recognize that we couldn’t hold primaries or elections without their commitment to our community. Thanks also go to Wilton’s Department of Public Works for posting and collecting voting reminder signs around town and for setting up and breaking down our polling places. Our town clerk’s staff deserves recognition for processing absentee ballot applications and answering numerous inquiries about the absentee voting process. We also give a big shout-out to the Wilton Public Schools’ custodians who opened our schools at 5 a.m. on Primary Day, helped us acquire the necessary equipment for our poll workers, and closed up late at night.

If you would like to serve as a poll worker for the Nov. 6 election please contact the registrars by email at [email protected] or by phone at 203-563-0111.

Annalisa Stravato

Karen Birck

Registrars of Voters

Wilton, Aug. 20