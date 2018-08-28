Letter: Protect our democracy

To the Editors:

In 1962, I was a lieutenant in the U.S. Army when a confrontation with the Soviet Union arose; they were installing missiles in Cuba that, if fired, could reach most of the USA. I was given an extension of one year and my unit was packed up and prepared for deployment to Europe. Our President, John F. Kennedy, a war hero, stood up to the bullying attempt by Nikita Khrushchev and the USSR and after several tense weeks an agreement was reached to remove the missiles. I have always had the utmost respect for JFK for the actions he took to protect the USA.

Fast forward to 2018. We now have as President a bone spur draft dodger who seems to be blaming the USA when Vladimir Putin and Russia attack the USA. They are not attacking with military force, but rather using disinformation and cyberattacks to damage our democracy.

In watching the meeting with Putin in Helsinki, I was amazed and angered at the obsequious behavior by Donald Trump. He disparages patriotic Americans while praising despots. His behavior since he started campaigning and continued since his inauguration have done tremendous damage to our country. His continuous lying, misogynistic actions and lack of integrity are only some of his faults.

I expect from a President that he will place the country and its citizens first and foremost in his thoughts and actions. Kennedy acted to protect us. Trump is only interested in protecting himself.

Alex Ruskewich

Wilton, Aug. 19