Letter: Democrats seek to fill appointed positions

To the Editors:

The by-laws of the Democratic Town Committee provide that its nominating committee, of which I am the acting chair, shall advertise, fully, for persons wishing to be considered for appointed or elected office. Under current procedures adopted by the Board of Selectmen, members of the Democratic party must apply for appointed positions in town government through our committee, members of the Republican party must apply for appointed positions through the Republican Town Committee, and unaffiliated voters may apply through either party or by direct petition to the Board of Selectmen. Our committee welcomes inquiries and expressions of interest from unaffiliated voters.

At this time we are particularly interested in hearing from any Wilton resident who is not registered as a member the Republican party and who might be interested in serving on the Zoning Board of Appeals, the Economic Development Commission, the Energy Commission, the Historic District and Historic Properties Commission, the Inland Wetlands Commission, the Parks and Recreation Commission, or the Water Pollution Control Authority. However, should you be interested in being kept in mind for another position, please let me know.

I can be reached at 203-762-9000 or at [email protected].

Wilton’s greatest strength is in its volunteers. Please consider serving your town.

Paul Burnham

Acting Chairman

Democratic Nominating Committee

Wilton, Aug. 19