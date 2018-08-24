Free college essay workshops

Trackside Teen Center will offer a free college essay workshop for high school seniors on Tuesday, Aug. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 27, from 7 to 8 p.m. They will be led by college essay consultant Carolyn Field of Wilton.

In the workshop, she will review the 2018/2019 Common Application essay prompts and offer guidance on brainstorming for a compelling topic. She will also review pitfalls to avoid and share examples of effective essays written by former high school seniors. She will also read workshop attendees’ essays and provide comments.

Space for each workshop is limited so reservations are recommended. Although free, a suggested donation of $10 to benefit Trackside will be accepted. Parents are welcome to attend.

For information or to reserve a space, call Mark Ketley at Trackside at 203-834-2888 or register online at trackside.org.