Woman’s club begins new year

The Wilton Woman’s Club will open its 52nd year on Wednesday, Sept. 5, at 10, at the WEPCO complex at 48 New Canaan Road. The meeting is open to all Wilton women — current members and those interested in learning more or joining the club.

The morning will include a fashion show of fall trends to be found in local boutiques, refreshments, and a discussion on “Kicking Off the New Year in a Great Way!”

Also on the meeting’s agenda will be a preview of the coming year’s social events, volunteer opportunities, and an announcement of the beneficiary of the next fund-raiser to be held April 4, 2019, at Rolling Hills Country Club. The 2018 event raised $44,000, with $20,000 donated to the Domestic Violence Crisis Center to aid victims of domestic violence. The balance will be presented to the Wilton Domestic Violence Task Force.

Information: wiltonwomansclub.org.